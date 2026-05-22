Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $2,330,093.12 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider David Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.88. 27,472,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,201,120. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $328.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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