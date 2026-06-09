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Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 3.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Palantir shares fell 3.2% on Tuesday, trading as low as $127.35 after closing at $136.47 the prior day, with volume below average at about 38.3 million shares.
  • The stock weakness came despite several positive AI-related developments, including a multi-year strategic AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies and analyst commentary that Palantir’s AI platform still supports a premium valuation.
  • Investor concerns remain around Palantir’s lofty valuation and a UK review of its NHS contract, which could add uncertainty to a key government relationship.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palantir Technologies.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.35 and last traded at $132.07. Approximately 38,279,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 48,014,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.47.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

The business's 50 day moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $316.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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