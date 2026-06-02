Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 5.2% - Should You Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $155.88 and last traded at $152.3470. 57,221,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 43,396,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.65.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $365.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 922,524 shares of company stock worth $125,501,302. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after buying an additional 616,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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