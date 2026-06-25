Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 5.5% - What's Next?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $106.37 and last traded at $107.27. 60,539,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 47,472,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.50.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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