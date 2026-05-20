Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Up 1.4% - Here's What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.24 and last traded at $137.15. 30,921,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 48,813,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.26.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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