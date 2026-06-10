Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.4% - What's Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.80 and last traded at $130.21. 29,255,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,858,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.07.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s AIPCon and related coverage highlighted continued customer adoption of its AI platform, including new enterprise use cases such as a multi-year AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies and a platform launch with Kirkland & Ellis. Article Title

Palantir’s AIPCon and related coverage highlighted continued customer adoption of its AI platform, including new enterprise use cases such as a multi-year AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies and a platform launch with Kirkland & Ellis. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained constructive, including Rosenblatt reiterating a Buy rating and Wedbush keeping an Outperform view, suggesting some Wall Street support despite the pullback. Article Title

Several analysts remained constructive, including Rosenblatt reiterating a Buy rating and Wedbush keeping an Outperform view, suggesting some Wall Street support despite the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp used media appearances to argue that enterprise customers are frustrated with frontier AI labs and are looking for practical AI systems that control costs and deliver business value, reinforcing Palantir’s enterprise AI pitch. Article Title

CEO Alex Karp used media appearances to argue that enterprise customers are frustrated with frontier AI labs and are looking for practical AI systems that control costs and deliver business value, reinforcing Palantir’s enterprise AI pitch. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Michael Burry’s short position, plus broader commentary questioning whether Palantir’s valuation is too rich, is adding to debate around the stock’s premium despite strong fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage of Michael Burry’s short position, plus broader commentary questioning whether Palantir’s valuation is too rich, is adding to debate around the stock’s premium despite strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to focus on Palantir’s high valuation, with articles noting the stock has fallen significantly from its highs and may still face a multiple problem even as revenue growth remains strong. Article Title

Investors continue to focus on Palantir’s high valuation, with articles noting the stock has fallen significantly from its highs and may still face a multiple problem even as revenue growth remains strong. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector weakness and competitive headlines, including concern that Anthropic and other labs are advancing quickly, have weighed on sentiment across AI stocks including PLTR. Article Title

Broader AI-sector weakness and competitive headlines, including concern that Anthropic and other labs are advancing quickly, have weighed on sentiment across AI stocks including PLTR. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that the UK is reviewing Palantir’s NHS contract amid political pressure, which could create uncertainty around a meaningful government relationship. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $312.15 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.29.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,750 shares of the company's stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 203,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 224.7% in the first quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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