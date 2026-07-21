Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.23 and last traded at $132.66. Approximately 22,098,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 46,605,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.85.
Palantir Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Palantir’s strong AI-driven momentum, including surging commercial and government demand, expanding deployments of its Artificial Intelligence Platform, and a growing backlog of future revenue. Palantir Stock Extends Recovery on Strong AI Software Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors are pointing to Palantir’s differentiated Ontology platform and accelerating financial growth as reasons the stock could see more upside if upcoming results or guidance stay strong. Prediction: Palantir Stock Will Go Parabolic After Aug. 3. Here's Why
- Positive Sentiment: Another bullish note says Palantir’s growth trajectory and expanding moat could justify a much higher share price by the end of 2027, reflecting optimism around future earnings power. Prediction: This Could Be Palantir's Stock Price By the End of 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame Palantir as a high-profile, heavily watched stock with strong fundamentals but a very rich valuation, keeping investors divided heading into its next report. Palantir: The Stock Is Richly Valued With a Forward P/S Multiple of Over 40x, but Is the Growth Story Still Worth Buying Into?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is elevated ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings update, with some writers suggesting the report could be the next major catalyst for the stock. Should You Buy Palantir Stock Before the Huge Investor Update?
- Negative Sentiment: One of the main reasons shares are pressured is that Wall Street is increasingly questioning whether Palantir’s premium valuation is justified, even after strong earnings and revenue growth. Palantir Stock Is Down More Than 35% from Its Peak. Is It Finally a Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also says that despite Palantir’s accelerating revenue and expanding margins, the market remains cautious about the stock’s expensive multiples and potential downside if expectations are not exceeded. Should You Buy Palantir Technologies Stock While It's Trading Below $140?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.6%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average of $143.69. The firm has a market cap of $318.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Palantir Technologies
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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
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