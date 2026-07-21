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Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Palantir stock fell 1.6% on Tuesday, trading as low as $131.23 before closing at $132.66, with volume well below average at about 22.1 million shares.
  • Despite the dip, the company continues to draw bullish attention for AI-driven growth, including rising commercial and government demand, expanding AI platform deployments, and a growing revenue backlog.
  • Investor sentiment remains mixed because Palantir’s premium valuation is a major concern, even after strong earnings and revenue growth; analysts currently rate it a moderate buy with an average price target of $190.85.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.23 and last traded at $132.66. Approximately 22,098,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 46,605,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.85.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average of $143.69. The firm has a market cap of $318.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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