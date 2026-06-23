Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 2.3% - Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.18 and last traded at $116.70. Approximately 42,903,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 47,293,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.10.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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