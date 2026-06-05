Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $134.02 and last traded at $135.53. 37,402,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 48,299,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.70.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a market cap of $324.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 277.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,446,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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