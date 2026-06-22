Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 7% - Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.20 and last traded at $119.50. 55,898,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 47,387,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.47.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlighted Palantir’s strong operating momentum, including 84.7% year-over-year revenue growth, U.S. commercial revenue up 133%, and a very high Rule of 40 score, reinforcing the bull case that the company is still growing fast despite the pullback. Article Title

Several recent pieces highlighted Palantir’s strong operating momentum, including 84.7% year-over-year revenue growth, U.S. commercial revenue up 133%, and a very high Rule of 40 score, reinforcing the bull case that the company is still growing fast despite the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains moderately optimistic, with articles noting analysts still see upside potential and some calling Palantir one of the stronger AI software names for long-term investors. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment remains moderately optimistic, with articles noting analysts still see upside potential and some calling Palantir one of the stronger AI software names for long-term investors. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized that Palantir’s recent earnings beat and expanding U.S. revenue are still supporting bullish price-target discussions, with multiple analysts keeping constructive ratings on the stock. Article Title

Coverage also emphasized that Palantir’s recent earnings beat and expanding U.S. revenue are still supporting bullish price-target discussions, with multiple analysts keeping constructive ratings on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary framed the stock as a valuation debate, with bullish long-term models suggesting large future upside, while skeptics argue that much of Palantir’s growth is already reflected in the share price.

Some commentary framed the stock as a valuation debate, with bullish long-term models suggesting large future upside, while skeptics argue that much of Palantir’s growth is already reflected in the share price. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure point today is Reuters-reported news that France’s domestic intelligence agency DGSI will replace Palantir tools with a local rival, raising concerns about international contract risk and slowing non-U.S. government expansion. Article Title

The main pressure point today is Reuters-reported news that France’s domestic intelligence agency DGSI will replace Palantir tools with a local rival, raising concerns about international contract risk and slowing non-U.S. government expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional market commentary pointed to Palantir as an underperformer versus software peers like Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike, suggesting the stock is also being hurt by relative weakness and a stretched valuation. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.46. The firm has a market cap of $286.48 billion, a PE ratio of 134.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here