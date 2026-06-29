Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 2.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Monday after President Capital upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. President Capital now has a $133.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.50. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $119.08 and last traded at $115.70. Approximately 43,738,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 47,528,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.93.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.46.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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