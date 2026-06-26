Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 5.3% - Here's Why

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.08 and last traded at $112.93. Approximately 59,751,264 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 47,582,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.27.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Phillip Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.3%

The stock has a market cap of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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