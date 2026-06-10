Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $132.71. 9,270,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,660,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir is expanding its enterprise AI footprint with new partnerships, including a multi-year AI deal with McCarthy Building Companies and a platform launch with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising, showing that its AIP software is still winning commercial business.

Palantir is expanding its enterprise AI footprint with new partnerships, including a multi-year AI deal with McCarthy Building Companies and a platform launch with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising, showing that its AIP software is still winning commercial business. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Palantir as a key beneficiary of the shift from AI chips to AI software, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish view with a $230 price target after a recent AI event, reinforcing the stock’s growth narrative.

Several articles highlighted Palantir as a key beneficiary of the shift from AI chips to AI software, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish view with a $230 price target after a recent AI event, reinforcing the stock’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing PLTR with other AI names like Oracle, Apple, and Super Micro Computer mostly frames Palantir as a high-quality AI platform play, but these pieces are more commentary than fresh business catalysts.

Coverage comparing PLTR with other AI names like Oracle, Apple, and Super Micro Computer mostly frames Palantir as a high-quality AI platform play, but these pieces are more commentary than fresh business catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about SpaceX IPO lessons and Palantir’s long-term stock potential add to investor attention, but they do not materially change the company’s near-term fundamentals.

Articles about SpaceX IPO lessons and Palantir’s long-term stock potential add to investor attention, but they do not materially change the company’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Palantir shares fell sharply in the latest session, with multiple reports pointing to broader selling in AI/software stocks after Anthropic’s new model launch shifted investor focus and raised questions about competition in the AI stack.

Palantir shares fell sharply in the latest session, with multiple reports pointing to broader selling in AI/software stocks after Anthropic’s new model launch shifted investor focus and raised questions about competition in the AI stack. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is also being pressured by valuation concerns and short-term hype fatigue, with pieces questioning whether Palantir’s premium multiple is justified after a strong run.

Investor sentiment is also being pressured by valuation concerns and short-term hype fatigue, with pieces questioning whether Palantir’s premium multiple is justified after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: There is also headline risk from the U.K. reviewing Palantir’s NHS contract, which could create uncertainty around a major government relationship.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,659,000 after buying an additional 310,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,143,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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