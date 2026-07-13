Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 2.6% - Here's What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.72 and last traded at $130.04. 39,395,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 47,280,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.79.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average of $146.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.77 billion, a PE ratio of 146.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,108.80. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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