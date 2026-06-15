Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 5.3% - What's Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.98 and last traded at $134.71. Approximately 39,986,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 47,508,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.99.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Phillip Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a PE ratio of 151.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 203,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 224.7% in the first quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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