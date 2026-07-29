Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

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Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE PSBD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,308. The company has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.81. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Palmer Square Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -138.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSBD. Zacks Research downgraded Palmer Square Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Palmer Square Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Insider Transactions at Palmer Square Capital BDC

In other Palmer Square Capital BDC news, major shareholder Martin C. Bicknell bought 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 351,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,993.28. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 108,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,558. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 142.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 77,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company's stock.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc NYSE: PSBD is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. The firm offers a broad range of debt and equity products—including first-lien and second-lien senior secured loans, unitranche financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments—to support corporate acquisitions, refinancings, growth initiatives and balance sheet restructurings.

PSBD primarily targets established privately owned and sponsored businesses across diverse industries such as healthcare, business services, industrials and consumer products.

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