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Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Palo Alto Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Palo Alto Networks hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $306.24 after closing at $293.09 the prior session, reflecting strong recent momentum in the stock.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains broadly positive, with several analysts raising price targets; the current consensus rating is Moderate Buy and the average price target is $306.59.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $3 billion, while revenue rose 31.1% year over year and management issued FY2026 guidance above current-year analyst estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $306.24 and last traded at $304.20, with a volume of 8120862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.35. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,500. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,389 shares of company stock worth $27,570,630. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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