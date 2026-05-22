Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $261.41 and last traded at $260.58. 6,620,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,510,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.92.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $3,729,476.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,525. The trade was a 30.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $285 from $235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $285 from $235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist also boosted its price target ahead of the company’s upcoming results, adding to the wave of bullish Wall Street sentiment.

Truist also boosted its price target ahead of the company’s upcoming results, adding to the wave of bullish Wall Street sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said customer interest was strong at Palo Alto’s Ignite On Tour event, especially around its AI security products and recent acquisitions Portkey and Koi Security, suggesting solid demand for the company’s growth strategy.

Jefferies said customer interest was strong at Palo Alto’s Ignite On Tour event, especially around its AI security products and recent acquisitions Portkey and Koi Security, suggesting solid demand for the company’s growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Josh Brown added Palo Alto Networks to his “best stocks in the market” list, reflecting continued investor enthusiasm for cybersecurity as a durable IT budget priority.

Josh Brown added Palo Alto Networks to his “best stocks in the market” list, reflecting continued investor enthusiasm for cybersecurity as a durable IT budget priority. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted rising AI security demand for PANW’s Prisma AIRS and XSIAM platforms, supporting the view that AI could become a major long-term growth driver. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted rising AI security demand for PANW’s Prisma AIRS and XSIAM platforms, supporting the view that AI could become a major long-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted PANW has significantly outperformed Palantir this year, which may raise questions about portfolio rebalancing, but it is more a performance comparison than a direct fundamental catalyst.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average of $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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