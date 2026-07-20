Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 2.8% - Should You Sell?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $348.36 and last traded at $348.66. Approximately 5,418,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,181,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.68.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $284.16 billion, a PE ratio of 285.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $290.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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