Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.9% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $314.95 and last traded at $320.59. Approximately 9,325,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 9,360,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.04.

Specifically, Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total value of $242,795.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,045,721.30. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in upside potential. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 and kept the stock as a top pick, reinforcing the bullish analyst sentiment behind the shares. Yahoo Finance

BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 and kept the stock as a top pick, reinforcing the bullish analyst sentiment behind the shares. Positive Sentiment: Articles pointing to roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and strong agentic AI-related momentum suggest the company’s fundamentals remain healthy and a key driver of investor optimism. FXEmpire

Articles pointing to roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and strong agentic AI-related momentum suggest the company’s fundamentals remain healthy and a key driver of investor optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes PANW has surged sharply over the past six months and is hovering near all-time highs, which may be prompting profit-taking after the recent rally. Invezz

Some commentary notes PANW has surged sharply over the past six months and is hovering near all-time highs, which may be prompting profit-taking after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha downgrade warned that the stock’s valuation re-rating may have gone too far, adding a cautionary note for investors after the big move higher. Seeking Alpha

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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