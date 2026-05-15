Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 1.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $255.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $245.80 and last traded at $242.83. 11,365,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 9,574,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.21.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $209.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.98.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,466,400. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.7% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.9%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here