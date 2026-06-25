Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 2.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Palo Alto Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Palo Alto Networks shares rose 2.7% on Thursday, trading as high as $295.54 after closing at $285.26 the previous day.
  • Wall Street remains bullish after several firms raised price targets, including Truist to $375 and Wedbush to $340; the stock now carries a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average target of $306.59.
  • Recent results topped expectations, with quarterly EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $3 billion versus $2.94 billion, while revenue grew 31.1% year over year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $295.54 and last traded at $293.09. Approximately 8,900,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 9,399,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $235.79 and its 200-day moving average is $194.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,389 shares of company stock worth $27,570,630. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Palo Alto Networks Right Now?

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
By Chris Markoch | June 19, 2026
tc pixel
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026
SpaceX Was Just the Beginning—2 More Massive IPOs Are on Deck
SpaceX Was Just the Beginning—2 More Massive IPOs Are on Deck
By Bridget Bennett | June 21, 2026
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines