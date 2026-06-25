Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 2.7% - What's Next?

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $295.54 and last traded at $293.09. Approximately 8,900,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 9,399,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.26.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $235.79 and its 200-day moving average is $194.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,389 shares of company stock worth $27,570,630. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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