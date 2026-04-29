Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.0714.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVLA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palvella Therapeutics

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director Elaine J. Heron purchased 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 47,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,976,500. The trade was a 5.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George M. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $23,396,375. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,255,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,212,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,949,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Palvella Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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