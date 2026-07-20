Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Shares Down 12.4% - Should You Sell?

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) shares fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $145.03 and last traded at $137.7250. 34,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 282,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.24.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PVLA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Down 14.0%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of -0.20.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, analysts anticipate that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palvella Therapeutics

In related news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $476,360.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,512.42. This represents a 66.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company's stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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