Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Acquires 383,600 Shares of Stock

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin acquired 383,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,732.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,769,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,734,060.87. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin acquired 739,178 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $2,476,246.30.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 275,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $926,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $6,264,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $5,265,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,250,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $4,287,500.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $5,929,500.00.

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Pampa Energia Price Performance

Pampa Energia stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 131,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 603,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 198.1% during the first quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 287,383 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,433,000 after buying an additional 190,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pampa Energia by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Finally, Fundamenta Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,496,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAM. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energia has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAM

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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