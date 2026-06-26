Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Purchases 739,178 Shares

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 739,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $2,476,246.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,386,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,993,605.85. This trade represents a 3.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin acquired 383,600 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $1,292,732.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 275,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $926,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $6,264,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,250,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $4,287,500.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $5,929,500.00.

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Pampa Energia Price Performance

PAM stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $80.50. 131,561 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,903. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAM shares. Zacks Research cut Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. now owns 24,714 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 73,961 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 198.1% in the first quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 287,383 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energia in the first quarter worth $371,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

Further Reading

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