Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Sells 1,250,000 Shares

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $4,287,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,971,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,923,867.39. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $5,929,500.00.

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Pampa Energia Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Pampa Energia stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $83.07. 206,258 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,045. Pampa Energia S.A. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.87%.The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PAM

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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