Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.8333.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Friday, June 12th.

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Pampa Energia Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. Pampa Energia has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pampa Energia

In other Pampa Energia news, insider Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 555,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $1,970,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,541,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,523,638.50. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $6,264,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,971,973 shares in the company, valued at $86,902,466.04. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,710,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,005 and sold 8,657,000 shares valued at $29,961,070. Insiders own 55.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 8.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 603,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 198.1% in the first quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 287,383 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pampa Energia by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Finally, Fundamenta Capital S.A. bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company's stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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