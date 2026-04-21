Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $11.55. Pan Pacific International shares last traded at $11.8850, with a volume of 11,869 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pan Pacific International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion and a PE ratio of 0.01.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

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