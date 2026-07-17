Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Papa John's International logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Papa John’s International has an average analyst rating of “Reduce”, with 10 analysts split between 3 sell, 5 hold, and 2 buy ratings. The consensus 12-month price target is $36.50.
  • Several firms have turned more cautious on the stock recently, including Zacks Research downgrading PZZA from Hold to Strong Sell. Other analysts also cut price targets, reflecting softer expectations for future performance.
  • Recent earnings guidance and results have been weak: the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.32, below estimates, and analysts lowered forecasts for 2027 and 2028 earnings. Papa John’s also pays a 5.5% dividend yield, though its payout ratio is elevated at 221.69%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Papa John's International from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Papa John's International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Papa John's International in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Papa John's International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John's International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John's International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John's International in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Papa John's International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Papa John's International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John's International by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John's International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Key Papa John's International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Papa John's International this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Papa John's International (PZZA) from Hold to Strong Sell, signaling a more cautious view on the stock. Zacks.com
  • Negative Sentiment: The firm lowered its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.32 from $0.42, implying softer near-term earnings expectations. Tickerreport.com
  • Negative Sentiment: Q4 2027 EPS estimates were cut to $0.39 from $0.46, adding to concerns about slower growth into late 2027. Tickerreport.com
  • Negative Sentiment: Q1 2028 EPS was trimmed to $0.47 from $0.48, while Q2 2028 EPS was reduced to $0.38 from $0.49, reinforcing a softer forecast for future profitability. Tickerreport.com
  • Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS was lowered to $1.55 from $1.73, and FY2028 EPS was cut to $1.74 from $1.90, indicating weaker long-term earnings expectations. Tickerreport.com

Papa John's International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John's International has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Papa John's International had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $478.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John's International will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John's International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Papa John's International's dividend payout ratio is presently 221.69%.

About Papa John's International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John's restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John's centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Papa John's International Right Now?

Before you consider Papa John's International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Papa John's International wasn't on the list.

While Papa John's International currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines