Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Down 7.8% - What's Next?

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.62 and last traded at $76.52. 378,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,212,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

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Par Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Par Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Par Pacific reported adjusted EPS of $10.10 , exceeding the $8.22 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 56.8% year over year to $2.97 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $462.1 million from $59.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed to $571.3 million from $137.8 million. PARR Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Refining Margin Strength

Par Pacific reported adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $8.22 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 56.8% year over year to $2.97 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $462.1 million from $59.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed to $571.3 million from $137.8 million. Positive Sentiment: The refining segment was the key catalyst: operating income surged to $629.9 million from $81.3 million, supported by substantially higher margins across Hawaii, Montana, Washington and Wyoming. The Hawaii turnaround is also substantially complete, returning most processing units to service and positioning the company to benefit from favorable refining conditions. Par Pacific earnings surge on strong refining margins amid turnaround

The refining segment was the key catalyst: operating income surged to $629.9 million from $81.3 million, supported by substantially higher margins across Hawaii, Montana, Washington and Wyoming. The Hawaii turnaround is also substantially complete, returning most processing units to service and positioning the company to benefit from favorable refining conditions. Positive Sentiment: Par Pacific completed a $500 million senior unsecured notes offering and reduced term debt by more than $130 million. It ended the quarter with approximately $1.4 billion of total liquidity, strengthening financial flexibility. Par Pacific Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Par Pacific completed a $500 million senior unsecured notes offering and reduced term debt by more than $130 million. It ended the quarter with approximately $1.4 billion of total liquidity, strengthening financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Several Zacks articles highlighted PARR as a value candidate based on attractive EV-to-EBITDA and broader earnings trends, but these articles did not announce a new estimate or corporate catalyst. Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks With Attractive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

Several Zacks articles highlighted PARR as a value candidate based on attractive EV-to-EBITDA and broader earnings trends, but these articles did not announce a new estimate or corporate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Throughput declined modestly, Hawaii production costs increased to $6.43 per barrel from $4.18, and retail operating income fell to $14.6 million from $20.8 million. Logistics income also edged lower, underscoring that gains were concentrated in refining.

Throughput declined modestly, Hawaii production costs increased to $6.43 per barrel from $4.18, and retail operating income fell to $14.6 million from $20.8 million. Logistics income also edged lower, underscoring that gains were concentrated in refining. Negative Sentiment: UBS maintained a Hold rating, while reported insider activity showed nine sales and no purchases over the past six months. These signals may reinforce investor concerns about valuation and the sustainability of unusually strong refining margins. UBS Remains a Hold on Par Pacific Holdings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $48.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Par Pacific to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.88. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.02%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,839,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Par Pacific by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,834 shares of the company's stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 320,326 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Par Pacific by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,756,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,203,000 after buying an additional 317,484 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $9,576,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,277,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company's stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc NYSE: PARR is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

Further Reading

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