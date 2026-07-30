PAR Technology (PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $124.6620 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.88 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PAR Technology Trading Up 1.4%

PAR Technology stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $717.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAR Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 156,249 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,297.65. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 5,125,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,106,250. This represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cathy A. King sold 20,000 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,890,494.22. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,069,900 shares of company stock worth $15,568,965. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company's platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR's integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

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