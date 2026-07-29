Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given "Buy" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Paragon Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Paragon Banking Group and set a GBX 1,000 price target, implying 16.08% potential upside. The analyst consensus is also “Buy,” with an average target of GBX 1,040.17.
  • Paragon shares opened at GBX 861.50 after rising 4.7%; the company has a £1.59 billion market capitalization and trades at a P/E ratio of 9.57.
  • For its latest quarter, Paragon reported EPS of GBX 52.10 and revenue of £259.20 million, with a 14.98% net margin and 11.98% return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,050 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,035 target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,040.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAG

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 861.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 16.10. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 681.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 932.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 771.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 795.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 52.10 EPS for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 14.98%.The firm had revenue of £259.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paragon Banking Group will post 104.0245566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon Banking Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs') and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people. Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Paragon Banking Group Right Now?

Before you consider Paragon Banking Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paragon Banking Group wasn't on the list.

While Paragon Banking Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines