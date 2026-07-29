Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given "Buy" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,050 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,035 target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,040.17.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAG

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 861.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 16.10. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 681.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 932.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 771.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 795.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 52.10 EPS for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 14.98%.The firm had revenue of £259.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paragon Banking Group will post 104.0245566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon Banking Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs') and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people. Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paragon Banking Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paragon Banking Group wasn't on the list.

While Paragon Banking Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here