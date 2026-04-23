Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.50 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a C$33.00 price target on Paramount Resources and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In other news, insider John B. Williams sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$207,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,215,628.25. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $546,140. Company insiders own 45.36% of the company's stock.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.05. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.37 and a 1 year high of C$30.67.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$262.50 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 129.11% and a return on equity of 48.07%. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Paramount Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

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