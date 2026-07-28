Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Insider Constantine Petropoulos Sells 2,500 Shares

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE - Get Free Report) insider Constantine Petropoulos sold 2,500 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Park Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Park Aerospace Trading Down 5.0%

PKE traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. 292,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,404. The firm's fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $745.62 million, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Park Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Park Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Park Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PKE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Park Aerospace by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 241.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace NYSE: PKE is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Park Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Park Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Park Aerospace currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here