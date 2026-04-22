Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Shares Down 7.3% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE - Get Free Report) were down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $32.6150. Approximately 247,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 284,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PKE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Park Aerospace Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,831 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Park Aerospace by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,238 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in Park Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace NYSE: PKE is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

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