Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.77 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. Park Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.740-1.900 EPS.

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Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently -69.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $144,865,000 after purchasing an additional 203,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744,912 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 154.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 6,534,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 3,962,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,257,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 273,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,933,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,032,000 after buying an additional 948,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company's primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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