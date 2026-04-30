Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.740-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 5,870,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.740-1.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently -69.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PK

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company's primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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