Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 228543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.18.

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Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.740-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 246,702 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.0% during the second quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company's primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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