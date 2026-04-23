Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0733 per share and revenue of $608.8340 million for the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.79 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 11.14%.Park Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.39. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently -69.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company's primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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