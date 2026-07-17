Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,027.3810.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,037.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 target price for the company.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $958.28 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $911.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $692.02 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $153,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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