Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $947.50, but opened at $896.00. Parker-Hannifin shares last traded at $915.4140, with a volume of 317,552 shares trading hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Parker-Hannifin

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and record sales — Revenue rose ~11% to a record $5.5B and adjusted EPS was a record $8.17, topping estimates, showing continued organic growth and margin expansion. GlobeNewswire

Quarterly beat and record sales — Revenue rose ~11% to a record $5.5B and adjusted EPS was a record $8.17, topping estimates, showing continued organic growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY26 adjusted EPS guidance to $31.20 and increased sales outlook, supporting forward earnings power (adjusted guidance slightly above EPS consensus). MarketBeat guidance note

Raised FY26 adjusted EPS guidance to $31.20 and increased sales outlook, supporting forward earnings power (adjusted guidance slightly above EPS consensus). Positive Sentiment: Strong cash generation and capital return — YTD operating cash flow was a record ~$2.6B and the company repurchased $275M of shares in the quarter, which supports shareholder value. GlobeNewswire

Strong cash generation and capital return — YTD operating cash flow was a record ~$2.6B and the company repurchased $275M of shares in the quarter, which supports shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Beat vs. estimates but some metrics hinge on adjustments — Zacks and other outlets highlight that adjusted metrics outperformed, while GAAP figures were affected by last year’s discrete tax item, making comparisons less straightforward. Zacks

Beat vs. estimates but some metrics hinge on adjustments — Zacks and other outlets highlight that adjusted metrics outperformed, while GAAP figures were affected by last year’s discrete tax item, making comparisons less straightforward. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend increase announced — Board raised the quarterly dividend ~11% to $2.00, which is supportive for income investors but typically a slower catalyst for price moves. InsiderMonkey

Dividend increase announced — Board raised the quarterly dividend ~11% to $2.00, which is supportive for income investors but typically a slower catalyst for price moves. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income and EPS declined year‑over‑year due to a prior one‑time tax benefit, creating negative optics despite strong adjusted results — this contributed to a sell‑the‑news reaction. QuiverQuant

GAAP net income and EPS declined year‑over‑year due to a prior one‑time tax benefit, creating negative optics despite strong adjusted results — this contributed to a sell‑the‑news reaction. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling noted — recent disclosures show multiple insider sales and large institutional reductions that may add selling pressure near current levels. QuiverQuant insider data

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,000.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $950.16 and a 200-day moving average of $900.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is 29.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total value of $1,379,021.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,918.40. This trade represents a 36.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,940. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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