Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $16.81. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 12,428 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 million, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Pathfinder Bancorp's payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,053 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 92,397 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 102.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company's stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in northeastern Pennsylvania that operates primarily through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Bank. The company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Through its branch network, Pathfinder Bancorp serves individuals, small businesses, and community organizations across its local market.

In addition to traditional deposit products, Pathfinder Bancorp provides a variety of lending services such as commercial real estate loans, construction and land development financing, agricultural credits, equipment loans, and consumer installment loans.

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