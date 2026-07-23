Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the savings and loans company's stock, down from their prior target price of $107.00. Piper Sandler's price target indicates a potential upside of 32.43% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.00.

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Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $79.29 on Thursday. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.58). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.18 million. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.500-10.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $370,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,234.50. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $431,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,003,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $267,437,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 571.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,503 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 257,443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,999 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 233,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,832 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 58,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Pathward Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pathward Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods kept an outperform rating on Pathward Financial while lowering its price target to $97 from $108, implying upside from the current share price. Article link

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods kept an rating on Pathward Financial while lowering its price target to from $108, implying upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its long-term outlook, guiding FY2027 EPS to $9.50-$10.00 , which suggests earnings can recover after the near-term setback. Article link

Management raised its long-term outlook, guiding FY2027 EPS to , which suggests earnings can recover after the near-term setback. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call coverage highlighted strong income growth in parts of the business, but the market focus remained on the miss and lower near-term guidance. Article link

Earnings-call coverage highlighted strong income growth in parts of the business, but the market focus remained on the miss and lower near-term guidance. Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, with EPS down from $1.81 a year ago to $1.37 , signaling weaker quarterly performance. Article link

Q3 results missed analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, with EPS down from a year ago to , signaling weaker quarterly performance. Negative Sentiment: The company trimmed FY2026 EPS guidance to $7.80-$8.20, below the Street’s expectations, which adds pressure to the stock. Article link

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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