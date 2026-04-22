Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.04 million.

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Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $98.72. 136,198 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,498. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pathward Financial

Insider Activity

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 15,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,468,377.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,347,142.68. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 43,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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