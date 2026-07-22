Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.800-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 9.500-10.000 EPS.

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Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. 220,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,751. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.58). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.500-10.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Pathward Financial's payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $370,305.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,234.50. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $431,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,003,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,832 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 58,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,833 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,437 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 131,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company's stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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