Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.86 and traded as high as $87.20. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $86.45, with a volume of 195,553 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $272.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pathward Financial's payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $431,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,709.97. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $370,305.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,234.50. This represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,215 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 188,804 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,999 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 233,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $267,437,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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