Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.500-10.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.800-8.200 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Price Performance

CASH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 220,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.18 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.500-10.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $370,305.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,234.50. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $431,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,709.97. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth $481,003,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,832 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 58,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,833 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $15,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,437 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,847 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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