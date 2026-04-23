Pathward Financial Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH reported fiscal second-quarter 2026 net income of $72.9 million, or $3.35 per diluted share, as executives pointed to strong tax season performance and continued growth in Partner Solutions. On the company’s earnings call, CEO Brett Pharr said the company is “making good progress on our goals and execute on our long-term strategy,” highlighting revenue growth from tax-related products and higher net interest income from Commercial Finance loans.

Pharr also said the company is maintaining its full-year earnings guidance range of $8.55 to $9.05 per diluted share. Return metrics were elevated in the first half of the year, with return on average assets of 2.75% and return on average tangible equity of 40.69%, which management noted typically peaks in this quarter due to tax season seasonality.

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Tax Services growth leads non-interest income

Pharr said non-interest income rose 9% in the quarter and represented 55% of total revenue, “primarily accomplished through numerous successes within Tax Services” and supported by growth in core card and deposit fees. He said the company operated with over 48,000 independent tax offices this season, a record and “nearly double” the number from five years ago.

For the six months ended March 31, 2026, Pharr said Pathward increased total tax product revenue by 13%, led by a 13% increase in non-interest income related to Refund Transfer and Refund Advance products. He added that Refund Advance originations increased by “over $200 million,” bringing total Tax Services revenue to $96 million. Pharr said Refund Advance loss rates were favorable versus last year due to continued work on underwriting models and data analytics, helping drive Tax Services pretax income of $62 million, up 30%.

CFO Greg Sigrist provided additional detail, stating that within consolidated Tax Services, the company saw an 18% increase in non-interest income from Refund Advance and other tax fees and 7% revenue growth from Refund Transfer during the quarter, attributing the performance to efforts to grow the business, increase market share, and evolve underwriting.

Partner Solutions momentum and balance sheet optimization

Sigrist said the October sale of the consumer finance portfolio affected net interest income due to the elimination of “grossed-up accounting” for that portfolio, but he said balance sheet optimization has supported results through growth in core Commercial Finance. He also said core card and deposit fee income (excluding custodial deposit servicing fees) increased 22%, reflecting growth from existing partners as well as increasing contributions from contracts signed last year.

On deposits, Sigrist said balances held on the company’s balance sheet as of March 31 were relatively flat compared with a year ago, which he described as consistent with the optimization strategy. Lower-yielding assets such as securities declined, while partner deposits were strong, resulting in over $250 million more in average custodial deposits than the prior-year quarter and higher servicing fee income.

Pharr also announced that after quarter-end, Pathward executed a three-year extension with TabaPay, describing it as “a leading money movement platform.” When asked about recontracting dynamics, Pharr said “every contract is different,” with economics often structured around trade-offs, such as higher partner payments offset by higher transaction fees, and considerations around interest rate risk and contract length. Sigrist added that Pathward uses a risk-adjusted return discipline and a pricing team for both new partner deals and renewals.

Loan growth, net interest margin, and credit trends

Loans and leases grew 9% as of March 31, with Sigrist citing a $588 million increase in core Commercial Finance, particularly in renewable energy and structured finance. He said quarterly originations included $367 million in Commercial Finance at yields above the March 31 portfolio yield and $945 million in consumer finance, driven by a new contract announced last year. Sigrist said the Commercial Finance pipeline remained strong, although he noted some timing delays related to the October 2025 government shutdown.

Net interest margin (NIM) was 6.63%, while adjusted NIM was 5.32%, a 23 basis-point improvement from the prior year period, driven primarily by lower rate-related card expenses. Addressing quarter-to-quarter NIM movement and seasonality, Sigrist said the March quarter typically sees a seasonal dip because tax season balance sheet growth can require short-term wholesale borrowings for “45-60 days.” Looking forward, he said he expects adjusted NIM to be “stable to slightly trending up,” arguing the company has shown limited sensitivity to declines at the short end of the curve and highlighting repricing dynamics in the securities portfolio and fixed-rate loans.

On credit, Sigrist said non-performing loans increased modestly to 2.39%. He noted that non-accrual balances declined by about $5 million, but the ratio increased due to growth in the “greater than 90 days past due and still accruing” bucket, which he characterized as part of normal collateral management and collection processes. He also said the 30- to 59-day past due bucket increased by about $40 million due to a limited number of loans that subsequently returned to current status after quarter-end.

Discussing the provision and reserves, Sigrist said the allowance for credit loss ratio on Commercial Finance increased versus last year, driven by a mix of specific reserves and the CECL model, which incorporates macroeconomic factors and portfolio history. He described the credit environment as “benign” and “very stable,” adding that trailing 12-month net charge-offs remain at the low end of the company’s historical range.

Capital allocation, buybacks, and industry commentary

Pathward repurchased approximately 855,000 shares during the quarter at an average price of $84.15, leaving 3.4 million shares available under the existing program. In response to questions about repurchase levels, Sigrist said buybacks tend to be seasonal and highest in the fiscal second quarter, aligning with stronger earnings, and he added the company also “took advantage of lower share prices.” Both Sigrist and Pharr said buybacks are currently the “highest and best use of capital,” while Pharr said management continues to evaluate potential “buy versus build” opportunities but has not seen M&A options that meet the company’s hurdle rate.

On the Partner Solutions pipeline, Pharr said it remains “very strong,” attributing momentum partly to improved industry dynamics and Pathward’s “breadth of product approach,” including offering multiple products to the same partner. In a broader discussion of Banking-as-a-Service competition, Pharr addressed the trend of fintechs pursuing bank charters, saying the company is not yet seeing an impact on its pipeline and that some partners pursuing limited-purpose charters have indicated they will continue working with Pathward. He added that full national charter efforts could take years to become operational, and he emphasized the company’s strategy of service levels, product breadth, and longer-term contracts to manage potential competitive waves.

Pharr also said the company is monitoring developments such as stablecoins as part of its payments focus, but framed engagement as partner-led: Pathward is “watching our partners,” engaging as needed, and not making announcements in that area at this time.

About Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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