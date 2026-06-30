Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 11,240 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $3,878,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,416,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,149,924. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 8,760 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $3,214,744.80.

On Friday, June 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.05, for a total value of $6,461,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.44, for a total value of $6,528,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.94, for a total value of $7,218,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.57, for a total value of $6,591,400.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $6,373,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $6,097,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $5,418,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00.

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Vicor Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of VICR traded up $12.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.78. The company had a trading volume of 758,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,293. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.02 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.89. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $408.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Key Vicor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted Vicor’s strong recent run and suggested shares could keep moving higher, citing improving earnings estimates and long-term growth drivers from AI power demand and manufacturing leverage. Why Vicor (VICR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Analyst commentary highlighted Vicor’s strong recent run and suggested shares could keep moving higher, citing improving earnings estimates and long-term growth drivers from AI power demand and manufacturing leverage. Positive Sentiment: The stock recently reached a new 1-year high, reinforcing bullish momentum and investor confidence in Vicor’s growth outlook. Vicor NASDAQ: VICR Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

The stock recently reached a new 1-year high, reinforcing bullish momentum and investor confidence in Vicor’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli, CFO James F. Schmidt, and Director Andrew D’Amico, disclosed stock sales. The trades were relatively small versus their overall holdings, so the signal is mixed rather than clearly bearish.

Several insiders, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli, CFO James F. Schmidt, and Director Andrew D’Amico, disclosed stock sales. The trades were relatively small versus their overall holdings, so the signal is mixed rather than clearly bearish. Neutral Sentiment: Vicor was also mentioned in a broader hedge fund and insider trading roundup, but that story did not add a new company-specific catalyst. Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Vicor by 6,794.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 167.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,493.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $209,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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